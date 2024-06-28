National female boxers reach semi-finals of EUBC Junior Boys and Girls European Boxing Championships

28 June 2024 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani female boxers Aylin Nazarova and Amina Taghi have reached the semi-finals of the EUBC Junior Boys and Girls European Boxing Championships held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports.

In the penultimate round, Nazarova will face Italian Giorgia La Rosa in the 48 kg weight division, while Taghi will compete with Romanian Maria Semeniciuc in the 52 kg weight class. The semifinal matches will be played on June 28.

The European Junior Boxing Championship in Sarajevo has brought together the best young boxers from Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, England, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, and other countries. The championship will last until June 30.

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Aghasi Mammadov, who won a gold medal at the world championship, has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licenced youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

With a strong boxing tradition, Azerbaijan will be represented by five talented boxers at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, including Nijat Huseynov, Malik Hasanov, Murad Allahverdiev, Alfonso Dominguez, and Muhammed Abdullayev.

In terms of the number of licences won, Azerbaijan lags behind only three countries in the world: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

Among the European nations, Azerbaijan stands at the forefront alongside Spain, both boasting five Olympic licences and asserting their dominance in the European boxing scene.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz