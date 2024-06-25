Baku Open Tournament gathers over jiu-jitsu practitioners [PHOTOS]

25 June 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani-Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu-Baku Open Tournament has been held in Baku to mark Azerbaijan Armed Forces' Day (June 26), Azernews reports.

Held by NGO Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Azerbaijan, the competition gathered more than 200 jiu-jitsu practitioners in various age categories.

The tournament, which started with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Brazil, was attended by the President of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club, Agil Adjalov, the Chairman of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club, Fuad Karimov, the founder of the Brazilian martial art of jiu-jitsu in Azerbaijan, Taleh Hasanov, and the Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Manuel Montenegro.

The importance of developing martial arts, educating young people in a patriotic spirit was noted, and the role of this sport in the formation of common values ​​between Azerbaijan and Brazil was especially noted at the event. The winners were awarded diplomas and medals.

Following a decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, June 26 was announced a national holiday - the Day of the Armed Forces - and it has been celebrated in Azerbaijan since then.

Azerbaijan's first military unit was created on June 26, 1918. After that, the government issued a decree on military conscription in the country. In a short period of time, substantial results were achieved in the construction of the national army in Azerbaijan.

The existence and glorious history of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces are closely connected with the name of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

The 44-day Patriotic War brilliantly demonstrates the bravery of the Azerbaijani military, and the honour and accuracy of all the combat tasks set before it.

