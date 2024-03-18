Qarabag FC breaks record of last 25 years in Azerbaijan Premier League

18 March 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabag FC has scored 71 goals in 27 rounds of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

This is the record of the last 25 years in the history of national championships, Azernews reports.

The last time higher productivity occurred was in the 1998-1999 season. At that time, Kapaz scored 75 goals in 27 rounds. This indicator was realized without taking into account the technical victory of the representative of Ganja in one match.

The absolute record of 27 rounds of national championships was made official in the 1996-1997 season. Neftchi has found its way to the opponent's goal 91 times in as many games.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams. It is contested by 10 clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round. The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa League starting in the second qualifying round.

