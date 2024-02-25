Azerbaijani gymnasts secure silver medal at 23rd Irina Deleanu Cup in Romania

25 February 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the 23rd Irina Deleanu Rhythmic Cup held in Romania, Azernews reports.

The junior gymnasts Nazrin Abdullayeva, Ayan Sadigova and Sofiya Mammadova claimed silver medal at the tournament. They sealed the medal in the group exercises.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.

