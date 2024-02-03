Four Azerbaijani judokas join fight at Grand Slam tournament

3 February 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Four more Azerbaijani judokas will appear today on the tatami of the "Grand Slam" tournament, which will be held in the French capital Paris. Azernews reports.

In the weight category up to 73kg Rashid Mammadaliyev will meet Iceland's Kjartan Greydarsson, and Ibrahim Aliyev will meet Germany's Igor Wandtke.

Saeid Mollaei will meet Alan Aprahamyan of Uruguay, and Zelim Chkayev will meet Husni Taubani of Comoros in the 81kg weight category.

It should be noted that Nazir Talibov and Ahmed Yusifov (both 60kg), who competed the other day, finished the competition without medals. Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 judokas at the Grand Slam tournament, which will last until 4 February.

