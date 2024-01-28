Three more Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Grand Prix Portugal 2024

Three more Azerbaijani judokas Elvin Hajiyev (90kg), Vugar Talıbov (90kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) will compete for the medals on the last day of the Grand Prix Portugal 2024.

Previously, Yashar Najafov (66kg) won a silver medal for Azerbaijan, while Turan Bayramov (60kg) and Kamran Suleymanov (66kg) earned bronze medals.

Grand Prix Portugal 2024 is taking place in the city of Odivelas, Portugal. Nearly 624 judokas from 90 countries are taking part in the tournament.

art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

---

