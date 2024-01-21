Azerbaijani athlete wins a silver medal in the Czech Republic

21 January 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev won a silver medal at the World Athletics bronze level tournament held in Yablonets nad Nisou, Czech Republic.

Azernews reports that the athlete achieved a result of 7.51 meters in the long jump in the license competition for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

​

It should be noted that The World Athletics Championships (until 2019 known as the IAAF World Championships in Athletics) are a biennial athletics competition organized by World Athletics (formerly IAAF, International Association of Athletics Federations). Alongside the Olympic Games, they represent the highest level championships of senior international outdoor athletics competition for track and field athletics globally, including marathon running and race walking. Separate World Championships are held by World Athletics for certain other outdoor events, including cross-country running and half-marathon, as well as indoor and age-group championships.

---

