Azerbaijani wrestlers to test their strength at Zagreb Open 2024

Azerbaijani wrestlers will test their strength at the Zagreb Open 2024 on January 10-14.

The men's team consists of 26 wrestlers, including Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Aliabbas Rzazadeh, Nureddin Novruzov (both 61 kg), Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg), Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov, Arseniy Djioeva (both 86 kg), Georgi Meshvildishvili and Vahit Galayev (both 125 kg), Azernews reports.

The team will compete under the leadership of coaches Taimuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov.

The five-day tournament will feature freestyle events, followed by women's wrestling and end with Greco-Roman.

The members of the national women's team Gultakin Shirinova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) and Elis Manolova (68 kg) will test their strength under the leadership of head coach Semyon Shterev and coach Agahuseyn Mustafayev.

Greco-Roman wrestling will take place on the last days of the competition, where Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov, Khasay Hasanli (both 77 kg), Islam Abbasov, Rafig Huseynov (both 87 kg), Murad Ahmadiyev, Murat Lokyayev (both 97 kg), Beka Kandelaki and Sabah Shariati (both 130 kg) will compete under the leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov, senior coach Rovshan Bayramov as well as coaches Hasan Aliyev and Kamran Mammadov.

Referee of the first category Kamran Aliyev has been invited to judge the competition.​

