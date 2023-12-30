Azerbaijan hosts 91 international competitions this year

30 December 2023 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

The number of international sports events organised in Azerbaijan in 2023 has been announced, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, 318 national and 91 international competitions were held this year. The national teams participated in 630 international tournaments.

Azerbaijan hosted 3 world championships during the year. World championships in taekwondo, shooting, and wrestling among military personnel were organised in Baku. Also, the World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics, as well as the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, the Chess World Cup, the Landmark 7 international Rizin tournament in MMA, were organised in Azerbaijan.

The VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Education and Sports, the International Automobile Federation's FIA General Assembly and Awarding Ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony), the Congress of the European Badminton Confederation, the 29th General Assembly of the European Shooting Confederation, and other important events were held in Baku as well.

Also, national sports teams took part in 399 training camps for no less than 12 days.

