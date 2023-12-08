FIA President thanks Baku for medical assistance in connection with his health condition [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed bin Sulayem drew attention with his sincere speech at the final meeting of the FIA General Assembly held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The FIA president said that he fell in the room of the hotel where he was staying in Baku and could not attend the last meetings of the FIA due to his health condition, Azernews reports.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the team of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and its president Anar Alakbarov for the emergency medical support provided to me in Baku due to an unexpected health situation. As a result of the support of the team, I was immediately hospitalized and every moment was taken under the full control of the doctors and the AAF team."

Note that the FIA president was released from the hospital last night and has been participating in the meetings of the FIA General Assembly since this morning.

