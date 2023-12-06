Exhibition of sports cars held in Baku as part of the FIA ​​Week [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 December 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

An exhibition of winning sports cars was held in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku as part of the FIA ​​Week, Azernews reports.

The guests of the exhibition were presented with cars from Formula 1, the World Rally Championship (WRC), the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, as well as the World Rallycross Championship (FIA Rallycross Championship), driven by winning drivers.



Thanks to the exhibition, racing fans had the opportunity to once again experience the speed and excitement of competition, being transported into the world of technical mastery of motorsport.

It should be noted that in addition to the meeting of the FIA ​​General Assembly organized for the first time in Baku, meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA ​​Foundation and the International Tourism Alliance (AIT), representing the interests of representatives of the automotive industry, will also be held until December 8th.



At the end of the FIA ​​Week in Baku, the FIA ​​Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Center on December 8, where awards will be presented in various categories in the field of motorsports.



Famous winning pilots of FIA racing competitions will come to Baku to participate in the FIA ​​awards ceremony.



In general, representatives of automotive organizations from around the world and prominent figures in the field of motor sports gathered to participate in events within the framework of the FIA ​​Week in Azerbaijan.



In total, representatives from 128 countries take part in FIA events in Baku, including car club members and online participants, as well as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and other FIA officials.



In recent years, a number of projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan to develop motorsport. For several years in a row, Baku has successfully hosted one of the most prestigious sports competitions in the world - the Formula 1 Grand Prix, gathering motorsport fans in the capital Baku.



Also, through the mediation of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, a number of events are being held to popularize motorsport among young people. Thus, various motorsport competitions and car exhibitions are organized to highlight the history of automobiles, as well as a number of road safety events.



The training of automobile pilots in Azerbaijan, the participation of Azerbaijani representatives in international competitions in this area also confirm the development of motorsport in the country.

---

