FIA General Assembly meetings kick off in Baku [PHOTOS]

5 December 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Week is underway in Baku.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem took part in the FIA General Assembly meetings, which have started today, Azernews reports.

Representatives of automobile organizations from different countries and prominent figures in automobile sports gathered in Baku to participate in the FIA Week.

The General Assembly, convened annually or in an extraordinary manner, is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA and consists of motor sports federations (clubs) representing member organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs operating in the field of mobility.

The event, which is held every year in different countries, aims to discuss various topics in the field of motor sports and industry.

In general, representatives from 128 countries, car clubs as well as representatives joining the event virtually participate in the FIA Baku events.

Internal meetings of FIA General Assemblies will continue until December 8. On December 8, the final session of the FIA General Assembly will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center.

