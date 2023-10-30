Baku gets ready for FIA General Assembly & awarding ceremony [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku gets ready for the meetings of the General Assemblies of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), to be held for the first time on December 5-8.

Azerbaijan's capital also prepares for the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony, known as one of the most anticipated events in the field of motor sports, Azernews reports.

Apart from the FIA General Assembly, Baku will host the meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the International Tourism Alliance (AIT), representing the interests of automobile clubs.

The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held on December 8 at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony will take place at the Baku Congress Center.

The decision to host this prestigious event in Baku was made last December at the meeting of the FIA General Assembly in Bologna, Italy.

Several countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the acceptance of this international event in the field of motor sports. As a result of the voting, the candidacy of Azerbaijan was approved among the countries that applied.

Within the meetings of the FIA General Assembly and the awarding ceremony, automobile organizations from different countries around the world and prominent figures in automobile sports will meet in Azerbaijan.

The General Assembly, convened annually or in an extraordinary manner, is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA and consists of motor sports federations (clubs) representing member organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs operating in the field of mobility.

The main purpose of this event, which is held every year in different countries, is to discuss various topics in the field of motor sports and industry.

The awarding ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony) is considered one of the most prestigious events in motor sports.

Held since 2011, this ceremony is held at the end of the FIA General Assembly and presents awards in various categories of motor sports.

So far, the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony has been held in Monaco, New Delhi, Istanbul, Paris, Doha, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva, and Bologna.

The Prize-Giving ceremony in Baku also promises memorable and spectacular moments.

