Nijat Abasov shares his thoughts of FIDE World Cup 2023 [EXCLUSIVE]

FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku has managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.

With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and strategic prowess of top chess players.

Among the standout performances was the brilliant game between Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov and the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen.

Abasov's journey to the World Cup involved overcoming formidable opponents, demonstrating his exceptional skills and determination.

His performance in the tournament caught the attention of chess enthusiasts worldwide.

In the FIDE World Cup 2023, Abasov found himself face-to-face with Magnus Carlsen, widely regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time.

The match between these two chess prodigies was an unforgettable display of strategic brilliance.

In his interview with AZERNEWS, Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov shared his impressions of the FIDE World Cup, especially the match against Magnus Carlsen.

Q: What prompted you to take interest in sport?

A: Once I received a chess board as a New Year gift at school. Arriving home, my father started to teach me all sorts of chess moves. Seeing how quickly I mastered the chess game, my parents enrolled me in a chess school, where Gurban Bakhruzov became my first teacher. Soon I began to win one victory after another. I still remember my first ever chess tournament, where I took first place, scoring 9 points out of 10 possible. Of course, for an eight-year-old child, this was a huge achievement. Since then, my life has been inextricably linked with chess.

Q: What chess game do you consider the most memorable in your life?

A: There have been quite a few interesting chess games in my life. Each match is dear to me in its own way. However, after FIDE World Chess Cup 2023, I can truly say that the chess match with Magnus Carlsen has become the brightest and most memorable game in my life for several reasons. Firstly, it was a great honor for me to play with a multiple chess champion. Secondly, the match with Magnus Carlsen was my first game of classical chess. And finally, the presence of a huge number of spectators who supported me gave me a lot of confidence. As a rule, chess tournaments do not have as many spectators as football and tennis, so I was pleasantly surprised to see a huge crowd of chess enthusiasts cheering for me. Their support has been a huge incentive for me to move forward. The match against Magnus Carlsen was an amazing experience for me. I hope to demonstrate good results in the upcoming tournaments.

Q: How do you assess the level of the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku?

A: I would like to note the high level of holding the FIDE World Chess Cup in Baku. I would like to thank the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation for providing all necessary conditions to the chess players. As for the chess game itself, it is very important to take into account many aspects such as psychological stability, playing skills, luck and support of your fans. Frankly speaking, I did not hope that I would be able to show high results in this Chess Cup, but the support of the chess enthusiasts inspired me a lot. That's why I owe much of my success to them.

Q: What chess tournaments will you take part in the future?

A: I have a lot of chess competition ahead of me. Among them I would like to note the Isle of Man International Chess Tournament to be held in October and European Team Chess Championship 2023 scheduled for November. I really hope to enrich Azerbaijan's medal haul with more medals.

