Qarabagh FC beats Slovenian team [PHOTOS]

25 August 2023 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabagh FC has won in the match against NK Olimpija Ljubljana within the play-off stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Kevin Medina scored in the 32nd minute of the game for Qarabagh FC. Leandro Andrade scored in the 45th minute of the match for the Azerbaijani club, Azernews reports.

The return match between these teams will be held on August 31 in Baku.

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organised since 1971 by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs.

It is the second-tier competition of European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.

---

