National gymnast awarded the FIG Trophy in US

7 August 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has been awarded the FIG Trophy in the US.

Malkin received the prize on the basis of the highest score in three similar competitions in which he participated this year, Azernews reports.

The award ceremony was held as part of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup.

Earlier, Mikhail Malkin showed his best at the Coimbra 2022 World Cup in Portugal and the 7th Budapest International Men's Artistic Gymnastics Cup.

He claimed a gold medal at Coimbra 2022 in trampolining and took first place at the World Cup competitions (acrobatic track jump).

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

