U-21 team of Azerbaijan plays friendly match in Baku training camp
The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-21 football players, who are in a training camp in Baku, played a friendly match, Azernews reports.
The team headed by Samir Aliyev met with the U-23 team of Kyrgyzstan.
The winner was not determined in the match played in Dalga Arena - 1:1.
Murad Valiyev opened the score in the 61st minute. However, the guests avoided defeat with Mirlan Berberdinov's goal in the 79th minute.
We should note that the U-21 team of Azerbaijan previously lost to their Turkish peers with a score of 0:1.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz