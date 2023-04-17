Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts take AGF Trophy Cup in Baku

17 April 2023 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises has been awarded with “AGF Trophy” Cup at the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

The “AGF Trophy” Cup presented to Azerbaijan`s squad comprised of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina who have received the highest scores in group exercises with 3 ribbons and 2 balls.

