3 April 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female fencer Zarifa Huseynova has won a silver medal at the 2023 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

She claimed the medal after losing 12-15 to Hungarian Emese Domonkos in the final.

---

