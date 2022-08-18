Persons trying to illegally sell overpriced tickets for UEFA Champions League play-off matches detained - ministry

18 August 2022 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Police officers detained persons engaged in the illegal sale of tickets for the UEFA Champions League play-off matches, the press service of the Ministry of İnternal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Police detained 7 persons who tried to sell overpriced tickets in various ways. Tickets belonging to more than 300 persons were found and seized from them.

In accordance with article 443 of the Code of Administrative Offences, protocols have been drawn up against each of these persons and administrative penalties in the amount of 700 manat ($411) have been imposed for falsifying or selling tickets to mass sporting events and competitions at prices exceeding the established tariffs.

