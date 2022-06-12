Azernews.Az

Sunday June 12 2022

Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO]

12 June 2022 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO]

By Trend

The winners of the Formula 2 Sprint race in Baku award ceremony was held, Trend reports.

The winner of the Formula 2 sprint race was the Danish Frederik Vesti, the pilot from the "ART Grand Prix". Prema's Jehan Daruvala and Carlin's Liam Lawson took second and third place, respectively.

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Marianna Toteva Vasilyeva, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Adil Karimli and MP Nigar Arpadarai.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Latest View more