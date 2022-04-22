By Trend

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku continues, Trend reports.

Qualifying competitions in the individual program are being held on this day. There will also be a qualification of teams in group exercises, which will present a program with five hoops. Based on the results of the qualification, the finalists will be determined.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in the National Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz