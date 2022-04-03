By Trend

Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski met with the athletes of his country within the framework of the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries competed in it.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku were considered the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.

