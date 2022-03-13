By Trend

The closing ceremony of the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 13, Trend reports.

There was a parade of flags of countries participating in the World Championship.

The ceremony of handing over the flag of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) took place. Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade handed over the flag to the President of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe, and he, in turn, handed over the flag to the representative of the Israeli Gymnastics Federation Zina Harris. The next World Championships in acrobatic gymnastics will be held in Israel.

Then, a stunningly beautiful gymnastic performance was demonstrated at the event.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the took part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups presented balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The Azerbaijani team has three medals in the World Championship - "silver" won by Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, and two "bronze" medals, which were brought by Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev.

