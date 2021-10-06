By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have claimed gold and silver medals in Turkey.

The national trampoline team included Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar Bakhshaliyev.

Seljan Magsudova, who competed among adult gymnasts, showed incredible results and took first place.

Another national gymnast Magsud Magsudov ranked first in the 13-14 age group.

Mehdi Aliyev, who performed with Magsudov in the same age category, took seventh place in the finals.

Meanwhile, Magsud Magsudov, Mehdi Aliyev and Huseyn Abbasov won silver medal in the team competition (age category 13-14), while Ammar Bakhshaliyev (age group 10-12) took the second place.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

