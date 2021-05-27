By Trend

The finalists in the individual program for women were determined during the first day of the 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship on May 27, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The following reached the final: Ayse Onbashi (Turkey, 21.800 points), Teodora Cucu (Romania, 21.600 points), Darina Pashova (Bulgaria, 21.100 points), Anna Bullo (Italy, 21.100 points), Belen Guillemot (Spain, 20.950 points), Sara Cutini (Italy, 20.600 points), Daria Tikhonova (Russia, 21.600 points) and Tatiana Konakova (Russia, 21.250 points).

Azerbaijani gymnast Nurjan Jabbarli has failed to qualify for the finals, taking 32nd place with a score of 17.600 points.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the event, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz