By Trend

Turkish gymnast Ayse Onbasi has expressed gratitude to the Organizing Committee of the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku for the excellent holding of the competition, Turkish gymnast Ayse Onbasi told Trend on May 27.

"It is very pleasant to perform in Azerbaijan, a fraternal country,” the gymnast said. “Of course, there is also excited because this is one of the important, prestigious competitions for gymnasts."

Onbasi has already participated in the competitions in Baku and she arrives in Azerbaijan with great pleasure.

"Last time we had the opportunity to walk around the city, take a short excursion,” the gymnast said. “As I have said, it is a great pleasure for us to be in a fraternal country."

The athlete said that she performs in three categories, namely, in an individual program, as part of a trio and a mixed pair, at the World Championships in Baku.

"It is more comfortable for me to perform as part of a pair,” Onbasi said. “I feel the excitement in the individual program and when a teammate is near, it gives me confidence."

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

