By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athletes will perform at the Figure Skating Grand Prix in Russia. The competition will take place in Moscow on November 20-22, bringing together figure skaters from Azerbaijan, Belarus and Georgia.

Since a limited number of participants will be allowed to engage in the competition, everything needs to be decided in advance.

The 2020–21 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating is a series of invitational senior internationals. Medals will be awarded in the disciplines of men's singles, lady's single skating, pair skating, and ice dance. Skaters will earn points based on their placement at each event and the top six in each discipline will qualify to compete at the Grand Prix Final in Beijing, China.

Organized by the International Skating Union, the series sets the stage for the 2021 Europeans, the 2021 Four Continents, and the 2021 World Championships.

In May, the International Skating Union established a working group, chaired by ISU Vice-President for Figure Skating Alexander Lakernik, to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Its responsibilities include determining the feasibility of holding events as scheduled, possibly behind closed doors, during the first half of the 2020–21 season and the financial impact of any potential cancellations.

The ISU announced that a host federation must make a decision regarding potential cancellation of their event at latest 12 weeks prior to the event.

