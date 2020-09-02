By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Qarabag football club’s rival was identified during the play-off round draw of the UEFA Champions League held on September 1.

Thus, Qarabag FC, which is the only representative club of Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League, will first face Norway’s Molde in the third qualification round.

If Qarabag advances to the play-off round of Champions League, it will face the winner of the pair Ferencvarosi (Hungary) & Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia).

According to UEFA, ties revert to home and away matches for the play-offs. Qualifying in 2020/21 has until this stage comprised of single-leg ties. The first matches of the play-off round will be played on September 22 and 23 on the field of the first-named teams, and the revenge matches will be played on September 29 and 30.

Earlier, as a result of the third qualifying round draw on August 31, the matches of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League will be held on September 15-16.

In the meantime, the rival pair of another Azerbaijani club Neftchi has also been identified.

As a result of the second qualifying round draw of the Europa League, Neftchi has been paired with Turkey's Galatasaray. If Neftchi qualifies for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, it will face the winner of the pair Renova (Northern Macedonia) & Hajduk Split (Croatia) at home.

It should be noted that the match between Neftchi and Galatasaray will be held in Baku on September 17.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz