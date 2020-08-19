By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judges have been qualified for European TeamGym Championships.

Inara Israfilbekova and Akif Karimli became the first Azerbaijani judges with the right to evaluate performances at European TeamGym Championships.

European Gymnastics Union assigned the country's representatives with the third referee category.

The referee category is determined from the first to the fourth category, while the first is considered the highest. To judge European Championships, referees must have at least a third category.

TeamGym is a form of competition created by the European Union of Gymnastics. This type of gymnastics has been developing in Azerbaijan since 2018.

For the first time, the Azerbaijani TeamGym team took part in the 12th European Championship in Portugal. Last year, training courses were organized in Baku for local gymnasts and TeamGym coaches.

TeamGym events consist of three sections: women, men and mixed teams. Athletes perform gymnastic skills in three different disciplines: floor, tumbling and trampette

The competition is held every two years. TeamGym European Championships scheduled for this year in Denmark, have been postponed due to the pandemic. The event will take place on April 14-17, 2021.

