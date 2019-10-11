By Trend

Young Azerbaijani gymnast from Ismayilli district Nazli Mirzaliyeva was pleased with her performance at the competitions within the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships on Oct. 10.

"I performed well today,” the gymnast told Trend. “I ranked second in the all-around competitions at the fifth Interregional Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in 2018. I hope that I will also show good results at the competitions this year.”

Mirzaliyeva added that all the necessary conditions have been created for the athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“The national gymnastics arena is very beautiful, I like to perform here,” the gymnast said. “All conditions have been created for us there.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till October 13.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

---

