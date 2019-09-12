By Trend

A grand sports event - the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on September 16-22. More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries, who will perform both in the individual program and in the program of the group exercises, will take part in the Championships.

One of the participants of the World Championships, Azerbaijani gymnast Veronika Hudis who will represent Azerbaijan in an individual program, told Trend about preparation for the competitions and the goals for the future.

Hudis has started to go in for sports thanks to her aunt who worked as a gymnastics coach.

“In my childhood, I spent a lot of time with my aunt as my parents were at work,” she said. “I went with her to the training room not to sit at home.”

“While watching the training of gymnasts, I also became interested in training,” Hudis said. “I started to attend the gymnastics classes when I was three year old. I have been involved in the Azerbaijani team for four years."

Despite Hudis has a busy schedule and trains in the gym almost the whole day, sometimes the athlete finds time for her favorite hobby.

"When I have time, I like to draw,” she said. “I really like this activity. I can say that my hobby is drawing. This year I have entered the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports. I look forward to the beginning of the classes."

Presently, the most important thing for Hudis is to participate in the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, which starts in Baku next week.

“We are thoroughly training to take part in the competitions,” she said. “We train 8-9 hours every day. These competitions are of great importance for us. We would like to get a license for participating in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. My goal in sports is to take part in the Olympic Games and perform with dignity.”

“Sometimes when I fail to do something, the training process is difficult from psychological point of view,” she added. “During such a moment I try to calm down. When I feel the support of the audience, I want to perform for the audience and please it.”

After 14 years, Baku will again host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. During seven days, the gymnasts will perform in the National Gymnastics Arena, both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises. The gymnasts will compete in the competitions with individual apparatuses and in the all-around competitions. The names of the best athletes in the team event will also be announced.

The World Championships are the qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games - 2020. Not only the winners, but also new candidates for the Olympic Games will be named following these Championships.

TOP-16 gymnasts performing in the individual all-around program will get the licenses (maximum two gymnasts from the country). As for the teams involved in group exercises, following the results of the last year’s World Cup, the teams of Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already obtained the licenses. Five more teams will also get the licenses during the World Championships in Baku.

