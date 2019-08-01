By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan`s Qarabag FC has beaten Dundalk FC from Ireland, 3-0, at the Dalga Arena in Baku in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

From the first minutes of the match, the home team began to play actively and this bore fruits.

At the 12th minute, Qarabag FC got the goal that their opening deserved when Abdellah Zoubir found Romero Jaime and he excellently finished the attack.

The half finished 1-0 to Qarabag FC.

Qarabag FC netted their second goal at the 76th minute when Maksim Medvedev found space on the right and his superb cross to the back post was headed to the gate by Ailton and the result became 2-0.

There was no mistake when Romero Jaime got his second goal of the night when Abdellah Zoubir found him on the edge of the area and he finished to the net (3-0).

Thus, Qarabag FC, on the sum of two matches (4-1), went through.

Qarabag FC now goes to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round to take on Apoel FC from Cyprus for a place in the playoff.

In 2017-2018 season, Qarabag FC opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijani football by reaching the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The club is named after Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been kept under Armenian occupation for over two decades.

Qarabag FC is among few clubs worldwide with refugee status. After the occupation of Agdam in 1993, the team was compelled to leave its hometown and settled in different cities. Today Qarabag FC plays home matches in Baku.

