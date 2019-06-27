By Trend

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Nurmuhammed Hajiyev gained a victory over Ukrainian freestyle wrestler Murazi Mchelidze in semifinal within the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

Hajiyev with this victory reached the final of second European Games.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

---

