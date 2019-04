By Trend

The F2 second race winners have been named, Trend reports.

DAMS pilot Nicholas Latifi won the F2 second race. Charouz pilot Juan-Manuel Correa ranked second while Campos Racing pilot Jack Aitken ranked third.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, were competing in F2 second race as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku.

---

