By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Interest in the Formula 1 races, one of the most significant events of the motorsport, increases with each year. Both local residents and foreign guests eagerly wait for the races.

The thrilling races in Baku have been many times rated as the ones with the most exciting, challenging and unexpected moments by many fans and media representatives.

This year's event is scheduled for April 26-28, so very little time remains until the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Media tour to the Baku City Circuit was organized for representatives of local media on April 23, where the Grand Prix will be held. At first, media representatives familiarized themselves with the work being done at Paddock.

Tom Butcher, Head of Venue Delivery & Facilities Management at Baku City Circuit Operations Company, said that that they have been working intensively for more than three months and are already ready for the race. Some minor work is currently underway. Officials of Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation are also completely prepared for the competition, according to him.

“We try to make the competitions well organized, as it was in previous years. Until the complete closure of the roads, a number of unfinished works remained. In some places we installed barriers and gates, carried out painting work. In addition, for the purpose of safety, additional barriers were installed in the corner places. We are currently engaged in similar work,” Butcher said.

At present the teams are busy with preparation of their garages. The Australian specialist stressed that, starting from last week, the teams' cargoes have been delivered to Baku by air, sea and land routes.

Baku first hosted F1 in 2016, with its street circuit running in part along the shoreline of the city’s historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It soon grabbed the attention of motor fans and for the last two years running has been voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.

Baku, being a host to the one of the fastest street circuits in Formula 1 racing, gathers more viewers from year to year.

Moreover, Baku City Circuit offers fans one of the most exciting live music line ups. Pop stars of world scale such as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Nicole Scherzinger, Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas band and DJ Afrojack performed in Baku.

Although the city has already hosted F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Baku is still a relatively new page in the history of Formula 1 races, and 2019 is not the last time when the roar of motors will be heard in the beautiful capital.

