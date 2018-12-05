By Trend

The FIG Executive Committee (EC) at a meeting held Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Baku unanimously assigned the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships to the Bulgarian Gymnastics Federation, according to the FIG website.

The 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 12-18, 2022.

The EC unanimously approved the competition format and program, rights of participation and further details for the 1st FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Gyor, Hungary, June 27-30, 2019 and the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Moscow, Russia, July 19-21, 2019.

Moreover, the EC has unanimously adopted the “Athletes’ Rights and Responsibilities Declaration”, developed by athletes for athletes, through a worldwide consultation process, reflecting the views of athletes.

This declaration has been presented to and adopted by the 133rd IOC Session in Buenos Aires on behalf of the Olympic Movement and has the full support of the worldwide Gymnastics family.

During the meeting the EC has also ratified the agreement signed on 6 Nov. 2018 at the IF Forum in Lausanne between the FIG and the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Besides, the EC has approved changes to the “FIG Rules for Sanctioning (approval) of International Events”, to the “FIG Licence Rules”, to the “FIG Rules for Competition Clothing and Advertising” and has approved the “FIG Policy and Procedures for Compliance”.

The next EC meeting will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland 19 – 20 Feb. 2019.

