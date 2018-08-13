By Laman Ismayilova

Courageous Azerbaijani cyclist Ramil Ziyadov continues his glorious journey around the world.

The 30-years-old cyclist traveled through the Altai and the Sakha-Yakutia and reached Magadan region.

Within four years and seven months, Ramil Ziyadov traveled 58,000 km and set a world record. Until now, no one has been able to overcome this distance alone on a bicycle and traveled three continents.

And if we also take into account 15,000 km that Azerbaijani cyclist overcame in 2013, then we get a fantastic figure!

In 2013, Ramil made a bike tour in five countries of the world. Within six months he traveled with the flag of Azerbaijan through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China.

Having traveled almost 15,000 km, he became the first cyclist from Azerbaijan, who managed to overcome such a long distance. The bike ride was dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and was held under the slogan "I am proud to be an Azerbaijani".

On January 10, 2014, Ramil again left Baku for a world tour under the motto "For the sake of Azerbaijan" with the flag of Azerbaijan and the pennant Trend. As part of the world tour, the cyclist traveled through Georgia (crossed the Caucasus Range), Russia (even reached the Arctic Circle), Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Switzerland, Germany, France, Spain, Egypt, Moldova, Kazakhstan , Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and other countries. From Europe, he went to South America.

Ramil became the first Azerbaijani cyclist who reached South America, where he rode Colombia, Ecuador and Peru on his bicycle.

Despite all the difficulties in the way, he even conquered the mountain peaks Huayraccasa (5059 m), Chonta (4825 m), Abra Antajirca (4780 m) and Abra Ucchuchacua (4737 m). Thus, Ramil Ziyadov became the only cyclist from the countries of the former Soviet Union, who climbed these peaks on a bicycle.

And in December 2016, he flew by plane to Moscow and again continued his journey to Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova and European countries.

Now his way lies through the endless expanses of Russia, Siberia to Petropavlovsk on Kamchatka with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

