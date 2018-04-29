By Trend:

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries from PERTAMINA PREMA Theodore Racing, who came in third at the FIA Formula 2 second race in Baku, told Trend April 29 that he considers the city as lucky for him, because it is his second victory in Baku.

He said that he liked Baku very much and will always have good memories about the city.

He added that he took the second place in the F1 races in Baku last year.

He expressed hope to come to Baku next year.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 27.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.