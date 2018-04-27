Trend:

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku has announced finalists in exercises with ball and hoop at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The finalists in the ball exercises are Russia’s Maria Sergeeva and Ekaterina Selezneva, Japan’s Kaho Minagawa, Anastasiia Salos from Belarus, Ukraine’s Vlada Nikolchenko, Bulgaria’s Katrin Taseva, and gymnasts from the US Laura Zeng and Lili Mizuno.

The finalists in the hoop exercises are Russia’s Maria Sergeeva, Belarus' Anastasiia Salos and Ekaterina Galkina, Georgia’s Salome Pazhava, Laura Zeng from the US, Bulgaria’s Katrin Taseva and Boryana Kalein, and Ukraine’s Vlada Nikolchenko.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first days of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.