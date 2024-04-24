Baku, Bishkek discuss prospects of cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 April 2024 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed the prospects of cooperation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Altynbek Maksutov, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli, who received the delegation, congratulated on the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Baku and highly appreciated the importance of this event for presenting the centuries-old culture of the fraternal Kyrgyz people.

It was noted that sincere friendly relations between the heads of the two states contributed to the deepening of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in various fields in recent years

The presence of fertile ground for expanding cooperation in the field of culture was emphasized. The Days of Kyrgyz Culture opens a new page in cultural ties between the two countries.

Kyrgyz Minister Altynbek Maksutov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality provided to the delegation.

During the conversation, it was said that the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, which last year fulfilled the mission of Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023, united artists and creative groups of fraternal countries.

It was brought to attention that ancient Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024

This year, Shusha will become a meeting place for the Turkic and Islamic worlds with exciting events.

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Timurlan Azhimaliev described the first Days of Culture of his country in Azerbaijan as a significant event in the history of independence.

The sides also exchanged views on library and museum cooperation, as well as relationships in the field of theater and other issues.

