Azerbaijan, Bahamas Gymnastics Federations eye cooperation [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) and the Gymnastics Federation of the Bahamas (GFB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Azernews reports.

Inked by AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzada and GFB President Cora Hepburn, the document envisages the developing and promoting the rhythmic gymnastics.

The sides highlighted the importance of the cooperation in terms of the exchange of experience between the federations.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

