Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan ink 3 documents

24 April 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Three documents were signed between Azerbaijan and the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan at the Azerbaijan- Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku on April 24, Azernews reports.

The parties concluded two cooperation agreements - between the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association and the Bashkortostan Exhibition Company, and between Azerbaijan's "MT Group" and Bashkortostan's "Bashinkom" company, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the "AEF" company and "Davlekonovskiy Bread Factory".

During the signing ceremony, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hacılı noted that the purpose of today's event is to develop the non-oil sector between Azerbaijan and Bashkortostan. According to him, the aim of these signed documents is to promote relations between the two countries.

