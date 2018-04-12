By Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has launched the 'Meet & Greet' contest among the ticket holders for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The winners of the contest will be able to get to meet the soloist of the band "Jamiroquai" Jay Kay before his concert on April 27 or Christina Aguilera on April 28.

For every meeting with the world star, only three lucky ones can get in, and each of them must have a ticket for the date of their idol's performance.



In order to be the lucky owner of one of the six tickets, one should explain on social networks - Instagram or Twitter - post (photo or video) why he/ she should meet with Christina Aguilera and Jay Kay.

The post should be available to all users. Don't forget to tag @bakucitycircuit.

For a meeting with Jay Kay, use the special hashtag #MeetJK, and #MeetXtina for Christina Aguilera.

The winners will be selected by voting at BCC website: www.bakucitycircuit.com

The vote will be open to the public by April 20 and everyone will be able to vote only once during the day.

Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications at Baku City Circuit (BCC) stressed that this year the company prepared an extensive entertainment program for the ticket holders for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The meeting with the world stars will become one of the bright memories of race fans this year.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku streets on April 27-29.

All 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 4-day ticket holders will have free access to the Jamiroquai, Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa concerts and DJ performances on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th respectively. Roaming ticket holders will have access to these shows on the day(s) that their ticket is valid for.

DAILY Tickets to the after parties are ALSO sold separately at a cost of 30 manats ($18) for the Fan Zone and 50 manats ($29) for the Golden Circle areas. These will allow access to Crystal Hall after 11pm on each respective night. These can be bought at the gates at Crystal Hall or in advance via www.iticket.az and selected box offices at the following locations.

