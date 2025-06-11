Azernews.Az

Thursday June 12 2025

Vietnam's state budget revenue surges 24.5 pct in 5 months

11 June 2025 23:29 (UTC+04:00)
Vietnam's state budget revenue surges 24.5 pct in 5 months

Vietnam's state budget collection reached over 1.1 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (approximately 42.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2025, marking a 24.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Ministry of Finance, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

