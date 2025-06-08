Four civilians killed in Russian shelling in Donetsk region

8 June 2025 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Four civilians were killed and nine others injured over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Ukraine’s National Police.

"Donetsk police have recorded the consequences of Russian attacks: four civilians killed, nine wounded. Over the course of a single day, Russian forces launched 3,449 strikes targeting both the frontline and residential areas," the statement reads.

Authorities reported that 72 civilian sites were damaged, including 38 residential homes. Vehicles, schools, and local shops were also hit in the bombardments.

Additionally, after midnight on June 8, Russian forces reportedly carried out 15 more strikes on the towns of Kramatorsk, Lyman, Vysokopillya, Krynytsya, Stepanivka, and Shevchenko. One person was reported injured in Kramatorsk.

The situation remains tense as Ukrainian officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage.