OpenAI interest in buying Chrome

24 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The developer of the ChatGPT service, OpenAI, has expressed interest in potentially acquiring the Chrome browser from Google, Azernews reports.

"Yes, we would be interested — as would many others," said Nick Tarli, who oversees the ChatGPT project at OpenAI, as quoted by the agency.

Tarli noted that while the ChatGPT extension is currently available for Chrome, acquiring the browser could allow for much deeper integration of the AI assistant directly into the browser’s core functionality. This could pave the way for real-time contextual assistance on any webpage, smarter form-filling, or even AI-curated browsing experiences.

Such a move, if it ever materialized, would mark a seismic shift in the tech landscape, blending the most popular web browser with one of the most advanced AI models. However, at this stage, it appears to be more of a strategic interest than an active negotiation.