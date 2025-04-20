UK scrambled jets to intercept Russian plane

20 April 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed on Sunday reports that the Royal Air Force scrambled two Typhoon fighter jets from the Malbork air base in Poland on Tuesday to intercept a Russian intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea, Azernews reports.

In addition, another two Typhoons were scrambled on Thursday to intercept an unknown aircraft leaving the Kaliningrad airspace and flying close to NATO airspace.

"The UK is unshakeable in its commitment to NATO. With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our Allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security," British Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said.