$1.3 billion Lego factory opened in Vietnam

10 April 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Lego has officially opened a state-of-the-art factory in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam, marking a significant milestone as it becomes the sixth Danish company to set up operations in the country and the second in Asia, Azernews reports.

The total investment in the project has exceeded $1.3 billion, with plans to hire around 4,000 employees. This new facility is strategically designed to enhance Lego’s supply chain and better serve Asian markets, which have seen increasing demand for the company’s iconic construction kits.

True to its commitment to sustainability, Lego has built the plant as a green production facility, aligning with Vietnam’s national strategy for transitioning to a circular economy. The company’s goal is to operate entirely on renewable energy, reflecting its broader environmental goals of reducing its carbon footprint.

In addition to the factory, Lego is set to open a delivery center in Dong Nai Province by the end of the year to further streamline its operations in the region.

Lego’s growth is reflected in its 2024 sales figures, which showed a 13% increase to 74.3 billion crowns ($10.8 billion). This surge in revenue is largely driven by strong demand across North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The new Vietnamese factory is part of Lego’s ambitious plan to reduce its environmental impact. The company is exploring the use of sustainable materials for its products, including plant-based plastics, which could change the way future Lego sets are made.