Switzerland presents world's most sophisticated mechanical wristwatches

3 April 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Swiss company Vacheron Constantin has unveiled what is now considered the most sophisticated mechanical wristwatch in history, Azernews reports.

According to watchmaking tradition, any function beyond simply displaying the time — such as the Gregorian calendar or the display of the moon’s phases — is referred to as a "complication." The new Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication watch boasts a record-breaking 41 complications, setting a new benchmark for horological achievement.

The watch took an astonishing eight years to develop and is composed of 1,521 individual parts. All these components are encased in a 45mm 18-carat white gold case, adorned with more than 200 precious stones, including sapphires. Additionally, Vacheron Constantin has filed 13 patent applications for the timepiece, seven of which pertain to an innovative percussion mechanism in which miniature hammers strike four gongs, producing a unique sound.

One of the most fascinating aspects of this timepiece is its ability to display three different types of time: standard 24-hour time, sidereal time (which is based on the Earth's rotation relative to the stars), and solar time, which adjusts for the Earth's elliptical orbit around the sun. This makes the watch a true marvel of precision and complexity, offering a glimpse into the vast potential of mechanical timekeeping.

"This is a true masterpiece of miniaturization and innovation," said Christian Selmoni, Director of Style and Heritage at Vacheron Constantin.

Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin is part of the Richemont Group and holds a long tradition of crafting world-class timepieces. The company previously set a record for creating the most sophisticated pocket watch, the Berkley Grand Complication, with 63 complications. However, translating the same level of complexity into a wristwatch proved a far greater challenge due to the size constraints of a wristwatch.

The Solaria Ultra Grand Complication is not intended for commercial sale. Vacheron Constantin has stated that the watch is first and foremost an engineering achievement, showcasing the heights of watchmaking craftsmanship and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in mechanical timepieces.

This remarkable timepiece stands as a testament to the artistry and engineering excellence that continues to drive the legacy of Swiss horology, solidifying Vacheron Constantin's place at the pinnacle of watchmaking innovation.